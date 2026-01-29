Garvin to become full-time city manager

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
MBert70
Only Kourtney Ferrua had ALL of the credentials requried to get the job. Let us not compare apples and oranges here!
tagup
C'mon people: Growth & improvement requires leaving your comfort zone. Ms. Payne & Mr. Geary are correct that a search is necessary. Does it really take 6-8 months to vet candidates & complete a hire?
Mr. Garvin's take it or leave it attitude and unwillingness to interview seems like a red flag to me.
B
Well big news here; I agree with tagup. The City Manager position is the most important in the city, particularly in a city with an all volunteer Council. Frankly, I'm not sure if the Mayor and council would know a good candidate if they saw one, but one has to wonder if an owner manager of a car detailing shop is qualified. He may have good ideas, but it takes more than that to lead. His response to the Holt Homes tree destruction still sticks in my craw.
tagup
Wow B!…. We’re having a blind squirrel/ broken clock moment!!! Haha:)