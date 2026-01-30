By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Board axes Westsider Trail from county plan

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Otis

380 letters of testimony submitted to the board for keeping the trail.
Only 80 letters against were submitted.

The people want this trail.

We have the power to change this...and we will.



NJINILNCCAOR

One thing is certain:

Next time we get a chance to vote for Bubba, I will.

Next time I get a chance to vote against Kit and Mary, I will.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable