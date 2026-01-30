Board axes Westsider Trail from county plan

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Otis
380 letters of testimony submitted to the board for keeping the trail.
Only 80 letters against were submitted.
The people want this trail.
We have the power to change this...and we will.
NJINILNCCAOR
One thing is certain:
Next time we get a chance to vote for Bubba, I will.
Next time I get a chance to vote against Kit and Mary, I will.