Keith C. Torrence 1959 - 2026

It is with great sadness that longtime resident Keith C. Torrence passed away January 15, 2026, at the age of 66.

Keith was born May 15, 1959, in Ogdon, Utah, to Thomas C. Torrence and Virginia (Ginna) Torrence. In the early 1960s, the family moved to the Seattle, Washington, area, and then to McMinnville, Oregon, about 1967.

He married Karen Anderson, and they had two children, Katie M. Torrence and Kraig K. Torrence. Keith was preceded in death by an older sister in 1956; a younger sister, Brenda R. Torrence, in 2011; and a niece.

He is survived by an older brother, Tom, and a younger brother, Eric Torrence; his children; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year.

spsoeot_rys@yahoo.com