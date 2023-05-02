Dawn Yelk 1960 - 2026

It is with deeply broken hearts that we announce the passing of Dawn L. Yelk from cancer, on February 6, 2026. With her friends gathered around and the gentle afternoon sun embracing her, Dawn exhaled for the final time.

Dawn leaves behind her two sisters, Dorthy Yelk and Diana Berda; as well as her nephew, Joseph; and niece, Jane. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Clarence Yelk.

Dawn was born in Tinley Park, Illinois. When she was 10 years old, she moved with her family to McMinnville, Oregon. In 1978, she graduated from McMinnville High School. After graduating, she worked at City Sanitary Service, Cascade Tractor, Rainbow Family Services, and McMinnville Eye Clinic. She graduated from Portland State University and holds certification as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

As an LCSW, she provided services to clients as part of the Legacy Hospice team, and then worked for the McMinnville Cancer Center. While assisting clients, Dawn was inspired to start her own practice to help those facing challenges. She set out to provide a safe, supportive place for healing and finding peace. Her ongoing commitment to this mission made an enormous difference in hundreds of people’s lives. Dawn was more than a counselor: she was a beacon of hope. Known for her deep empathy, unwavering peace, and patience, she made everyone feel as though they were the most important person in the room. She valued the invisible, and spoke for the unspoken. She could not only hear the words each client said, her compassion and fierce persistence helped her clients achieve a better life.

Giving all the hours of care and compassion for her clients, leaving little amount of time for herself, she loved to spend it with her animals. Her pets played a significant role in her home, offering companionship and affection she also shared with others in her life. Dawn created keepsakes to motivate and uplift others. She also loved to work in her garden and be self-reliant.

Dawn inspired others with her selfless love and kindness, encouraging generosity in those she encountered. She hoped that if we took the time to value life, whether it was our own or someone else’s, we would exponentially generate more hope, peace, and understanding toward one another.

Dawn's Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date. If you would like to be notified of this celebration for Dawn, please send an email with your contact information to dyelklcsw@gmail.com. We will notify you when time and date are arranged.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Center or Willamette Vital Hospice.

