Linda Gail Ingram 1964 - 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved sister, wife, mother, and friend, Linda Gail (Poteet) Ingram. Linda was born August 1, 1964, in McMinnville, Oregon, and lost her courageous battle with cancer early Friday morning, January 30, 2026, at Oregon Health & Science University. She was 61 years old. Those who knew Linda knew her as a loving, caring, intelligent, generous, and deeply kind woman. She had a rare and beautiful way of encouraging and supporting those around her to live what she often called a “toast-worthy” life — one filled with meaning, connection, and joy. Linda didn’t just believe in that philosophy; she lived it fully and inspired others to do the same. Family was at the heart of Linda’s life. She loved fiercely and was deeply passionate about her work in education and philanthropy, where she dedicated her time and talents to making a positive difference in the lives of others. She found great joy in creating meaningful experiences, especially welcoming family and friends into their beautiful home in Sheridan, Oregon. An enthusiastic traveler, Linda delighted in exploring both near and far destinations, embracing each new experience with curiosity, warmth, and gratitude. Linda is survived by her parents, Dale and Sharon Poteet; her sister, Sue; and brother, Jeff; her daughter, Nicole; her nieces, Samantha and Tim, and their children, Mila and Arlie; Sara, and her nephew, Andrew; as well as her devoted husband and loving partner in life, Brice Ingram; his sons, Brock, Brenden, and Logan; daughter-in-law, Alexa, and grandson, Carmelo; sisters, Amber and Larry, and Penny and Don; and his brother, Steve, and his wife, Roxanne. She is also lovingly remembered by their cherished family pets, Gus and Gracie. A private burial will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026. A memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life with family and friends will take place in early March, with details to follow. Linda’s legacy of love, generosity, and gentle encouragement will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.