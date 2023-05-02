Michael D. Stephens, MD 1949 - 2026

Michael passed away peacefully on January 4, 2026, at home with his family by his side. His struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at long last behind him, he now rests in the arms of Christ.



Mike was born in Akron, Ohio, to parents Mildred and Reece Stephens. Two years later, he was joined by a brother, Dennis. The two boys shared adventures in Canada at a YMCA camp. Mike loved to fish, camp, and watch birds. Reading in a lounge chair under old growth trees was his idea of perfect relaxation. He also loved the adrenaline rush of downhill skiing – which he learned as his children were learning. His children have many fond and humorous memories of Mike’s overly confident attempts at black diamond ski runs, which never intimidated him (but probably should have). Mike liked playing golf, poorly, with his son, Kyle. His other favorite place was the beach – either a small hidden cove on the Oregon coast, or the beach at a resort in Mazatlán.



He met his wife, Cathy, while at Ohio State University, and they married in 1975. After moving to Oregon, they had their three children. The family went camping every summer in hopes to raise true Oregonians who would realize this was the best place to be in the nation. At least they all live on this side of the Rockies!



Mike worked in McMinnville, Oregon, for his entire career – first in a clinic (Physicians Medical Center) and then in the hospital (Willamette Valley Medical Center.) He loved spending extra time listening to the stories his patients would tell, often making his work days longer than they should have been. He also had great respect for all the people he worked with. He was kind, thoughtful, and caring toward all, once saying that “nobody deserves to have a bad day at work.” More than once, his kids were stopped in town by a patient telling them that their dad had a positive impact on, or even saved, their life.



Michael is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Sara; son, Kyle (Eliza); son, Sam; brother, Dennis (Karen); brothers-in-law, Russ (Laurie) and Roy (Loretta); many nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Lydia and Jonas. The grandchildren made his eyes twinkle as he delighted in their antics and their hugs.



His family would like to especially thank the nurses, social workers, delivery people and others from Willamette Vital Health who provided excellent Hospice care in the last months of Michael’s life.

A Celebration of Life at First Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date.