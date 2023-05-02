Edward "Ed" Elkins 1943 - 2026

Edward “Ed” Elkins lived a full life anchored by love, loyalty, and hard work. Deeply proud of where he came from and grateful for the life he built, Ed was a devoted family man.

Eddie was born August 27, 1943, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. No matter where life took him, he remained an island boy at heart.

At 18, he left “the rock” to join the United States Air Force. While stationed at Adair Air Force Station in Corvallis, Oregon, he was introduced to Judy Payne on October 27, 1965, and they were married on May 28, 1966, in St. Thomas. They spent the next several years traveling with the Air Force to Klamath Falls and Point Arena, California, before settling in McMinnville, Oregon. Ed’s nearly 16 years of military service included deployment to Thule Air Force Base in Greenland and time with the Oregon Air National Guard. He used skills learned during his service to become an electrician at OK Electric in McMinnville, and then a building services manager for Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland.

Ed loved being a dad and was fantastic at it. He was a frequent spectator, coach or volunteer at sports events, performances or Boy Scouts meetings (hunting season was the only exception). Becoming a grandfather was his greatest joy, and he wholeheartedly embraced being “Pocky,” often wearing his favorite T-shirt that said: “I am not retired, I am a professional grandpa.” That meant a pocket of Jelly Bellies, secret ice cream shop stops, and bragging about sports and school achievements as if they were his own.

While Ed and Judy’s home was full of family, neighbors, exchange students, and beloved pets, they also traveled the world: to Asia, Africa, Central America, Europe, and beyond. Back at home, Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, photography, all types of music—especially calypso, and could spend hours watching live safari cams and cheering on his New York Yankees.

Ed passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 2, 2026, in Salem, Oregon. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; his children, Christian (Lori), Shannon, Tara (Brian), and Miguel; his grandchildren, Helena and Cooper Elkins, Julia, Anna, Adrian and John Morris, and Caelin and Finley Darrow; his sister, Priscilla Elkins Concepcion; and many cherished extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Helena Petersen Elkins and Edward Elkins Sr.; and his son, Adrian Jameel Elkins, who was the absolute light of his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, 2026, in McMinnville (details to come). He would have loved for donations to be made to the school in Liberia that Judy helps run (Plan for the Children Humanitarian Aid, P.O. Box 107, 1271 N.E. Hwy 99W, McMinnville, 97128). Ed will be missed beyond words.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.