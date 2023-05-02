Joyce Clara McDonough 1933 - 2025

Joyce Clara McDonough was born in Guthrie Center, Iowa, to Byrle Ruch and Marjorie Shackelford. Joyce had an older brother, Jack. Marjorie brought her young children to Oregon, where they ended up in Tillamook, where Joyce graduated and met her future husband, Jim McDonough.

Joyce was always a beautiful lady and spent a brief time modeling out of high school. In 1963, Jim and Joyce moved to McMinnville, Oregon, with their boys, Rick, Terry, and Tim. Joyce never missed a game or something important to her boys; she was caring, compassionate and kind.

Joyce was a big part of Michelbook Country Club through charity events, helping with the junior golfers back in the day and enjoyed golfing and playing Hand and Foot with her girlfriends at the club. Joyce also loved to paint, sew, and helped her husband at the various jobs he was involved with and always made sure her boys were okay before thinking about herself.

She was the glue that kept this family together and we miss her every moment of every day! Joyce leaves behind her three boys; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life for both Jim and Joyce from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Michelbook Country Club.