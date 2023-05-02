Mildred Virginia Bowman (Granny) 1935 - 2026

Mildred Virginia Bowman passed away peacefully in her home February 1, 2026, at the age of 90.

Virginia was born April 6, 1935, in Carlton, Oregon, to parents Jessie and Dorothy McElroy. She attended Carlton schools and, after moving to Dallas, Oregon, attended and graduated from Dallas High School.

Virginia married Bob Bowman on March 21,1953, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Bob was stationed in the Air Force. After his time in the service and time living in Austin, Texas, the couple moved back to their hometown of Dallas.

In 1969, Virginia began working for the Willamina School District as the Grand Ronde Elementary School secretary, and held that position for 26 years. She continued to be active in the district as a volunteer and substitute, in food service, transportation, taking tickets at sporting events and more. In total, Virginia worked for the district 36 years, and she continued to volunteer at school sporting events until she passed.

In 1968, Virginia and Bob moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where they created a home for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and more than 50 foster boys. Virginia loved to garden and enjoyed working in the yard. If you stopped by, there was a good chance you would see her on her riding lawnmower or tending the flowers she so lovingly grew.

The Bowman home was always a place where everyone was welcome, and a place for countless family gatherings. Whether tending her garden, her students, or her family, Virginia showed love and care for everyone. She raised three generations of family in Sheridan and had an immeasurable impact on those who knew her.

Virginia, lovingly known as "Granny," leaves behind her daughters, Debbie Thissell of Sheridan, and Vickie Bowman of Dallas. Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Robert J. Bowman (Bo); and her beloved husband of 68 years, Robert O. Bowman. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Jeff Bowman, Jason Bowman, Jerry Bowman, Jamie McGill, Brad Nichol, and Brent Nichol. Bob and Virginia also had 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Granny and Gramps loved camping with friends and family, tending to their property, and regular visits to their home by family and neighbors. Virginia’s greatest joy came from spending time with family and passing along traditions like pressing apple cider from the orchard, baking, crocheting, canning, gardening, and providing a meal to all who wanted one.

Virginia will be missed not only by her family, but by an entire community of children whose lives she impacted.

Virginia will be buried alongside her best friend and husband, Bob, at Ballston Cemetery. The family will gather for a private burial on Saturday, February 7, 2026, then host a gathering for family and friends at 1 p.m. at the Bowman home, 31100 West Valley Highway, Sheridan.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Willamina High School Athletic Fund, c/o Granny.