County commissioners to reconvene on trail, hear Newberg church appeal

Comments
manyhands
Cut and paste and watch the video below to fall in love with rail to trail:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRKActHPa-I
As of 2025-2026, there are over 2,400 completed rail-trails in the United States, covering more than 25,000 miles, with at least one in every state.
Empirical studies show that crime rates on these trails are very low.
There are many workarounds for farmers.
Shout out to Gaston farmer Steve Wick in this article who presented an opposing position, saying impacts to farmers could be minimized by shutting down the trail during chemical sprayings.
“I would have no problem farming along the Yamhelas trail right of way,” Wicks said.
Right now, Oregon park and rec is offering 1.6 million grants for trail projects. Yamhelas would qualify.
If you can't envision this project all you have to do is take a look at all the beautiful trails across the country to see it's very doable.
Lack of imagination can break us. The ability to imagine can make us.