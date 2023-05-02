Chester James (Jim) McDonough 1930 - 2025

Jim was born in Portland, Oregon, to Owen James McDonough and Maxine Anna Becker. Jim had two older sisters, Betty and Janelle, both deceased, and they had seven girls between them. They all grew up in the Tillamook area where Jim graduated from high school and joined the Air Force with his best friend, Bobby Hays. Jim served his tour in the Korean War and was a radioman in a B-29 bomber. After his tour, Jim moved back to the Tillamook area and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Clara Ruch.

Jim worked for his dad at Irish Logging Company for about eight years, and in 1963 they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, with their three boys, Rick,Terry, and Tim. They opened up the One Hour Martinizing drycleaners and became involved in their community.

Jim was a member of many clubs, the Elks, Lions, and Kiwanis, but his favorite club was his beloved Michelbook Country Club, where he made many friends and loved playing golf and cards with his buddies. Jim had 10 holes-in-one and an albatross, which is a 2 on a par 5! Jim was always looking to better himself in business and life. He owned the Shakey's Pizza Parlor for a few years, put himself through real estate school and became a broker for Century 21, and started a check-cashing business in the Bay Area where his oldest son, Rick, managed and co-owned until his retirement,

Jim loved Kauai, and spent many years there with his wife and many friends from Michelbook: priceless memories!

Jim passed peacefully at home. His beautiful wife of almost 75 years, Joyce, joined him in Heaven within two weeks of his passing. They are survived by their three boys; and many nieces; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of both their lives from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Michelbook Country Club.

Miss you both so much!