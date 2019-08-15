Terms like ‘white privilege’ trigger oversensitive officials

Many people have a hard time understanding the concept of white privilege — often because they are privileged whites who in fact have a hard time understanding any experience other than their own.

Exhibit A: “I don’t believe white privilege exists any more than black pride,” said Yamhill County Commissioner Rick Olson in a meeting this week while discussing diversity training proposed for county employees.

Of all the astonishing things about that quote, perhaps the most astonishing is that it allowed Olson to appear even more politically tone deaf than Commissioner Mary Starrett when she expounded on the same topic Aug. 8. (After initial hesitance, Olson did eventually approve funding for the training on Thursday.)

Starrett noted fewer African Americans commit suicide than people who share her complexion. “To me, it just seems that more whites than blacks consider life not worth living,” she said.

Starrett also embraced the stereotype of Asian people being more affluent and boasting higher IQs. On that basis, she said, “We can talk about Asian privilege.” Yet, she went on just one week later to warn against painting people with a “broad brush.”

We know white privilege doesn’t exist, Starrett said. How? The people who lived in tents and RVs along Northeast Dustin Court were white.

She definitely is not the only one who just doesn’t get it.

Some people never will. It’s futile trying to explain to them the inherent advantage of being born white in the United States. Indeed, offering such an observation is good way to ruin a family Thanksgiving.

But this sort of training is routine, even in Yamhill County. It really isn’t worth this level of official foofaraw.

If Olson and Starrett are a couple of elected snowflakes, easily “triggered” by certain words, there’s no need to upset them. We can just change the nomenclature. We can remove words like “white privilege” and “microaggression” if it will keep them from popping a blood vessel.

People do not need to embrace the concept of white privilege — or even grasp it — to appreciate the importance of understanding the different experiences of some of those around them, whether it be related to race, culture, gender or sexual orientation, or one of a multitude of disabilities or disorders.

Still, the irony of three white people getting worked up over whether they need additional insight into diversity is hard to ignore. So is the irony of three white people on a newspaper editorial board responding, for that matter.

The greatest irony of all might be that the request for additional training came from members of the county staff themselves. They believe training in ways to best address diversity issues would be valuable.

Policymakers suggesting they know better reflects a rigid top-down attitude, which is the essence of blindingly white privilege. Changing that attitude is important for a government that purports to help all of its constituents.

Refusing to understand others, refusing to listen, refusing even to admit you might have something to learn, rises above mere “microaggression.” It’s a sign of moral dry rot.

If the $19,000 being spent can replace even part of that decay, we consider it a bargain.