Sports briefs

T-Mobile and Linfield basketball team up for Saturday night promo

T-Mobile is teaming up with the Linfield basketball teams for a special promotion on Saturday night which includes free T-shirts for the first 400 fans in attendance.

The Linfield men’s and women’s basketball teams open Northwest Conference play Saturday with a doubleheader against Lewis & Clark. The women’s game tips off at 4 p.m. with the men’s game following at 6 p.m.

As part of the themed “Got Net?” promotion, fans are encouraged to arrive early to Ted Wilson Gym to claim their T-shirt at the T-Mobile kiosk.

Portland’s CW to broadcast Linfield athletics

Linfield University joined a television broadcast agreement with Portland’s KOIN-TV and sister station KRCW/Portland’s CW. Portland’s CW will broadcast Linfield athletic events through the 2022-23 academic year.

“NCAA Division III universities don’t typically have television broadcast deals like this,” said Miles K. Davis, Linfield president. “It speaks to the sustained excellence of Linfield athletics and to the innovative leadership at KOIN and KRCW. We hope this is the beginning of a long and bountiful partnership.”

Future athletic broadcasts are still being determined, and will be announced by KOIN and the university in the months ahead.

“Today’s announcement between Linfield University and KOIN 6 and KRCW – Portland’s CW – underscores the importance of local partnerships and the demand for local content,” KOIN 6 and KRCW’s Vice President and General Manager, Tom Keeler, said. “Located right here in McMinnville, Oregon, Linfield University is one of the most successful college football programs in the country with an unparalleled record of winning seasons and several national championships.

“I am grateful for the vision of Linfield University President Miles Davis and his willingness to partner with KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW to bring live sporting events featuring the student athletes at one of the distinguished gems of our community,” Keeler added. “It is our intention to expand this relationship and tell the positive stories that happen every day in our own backyard to a local viewing audience on live broadcast television. I am confident viewers and advertisers alike will support our efforts.”

Linfield football this year broke its own all-divisions record for consecutive winning seasons, which now stands at 65.

This is Linfield’s 106th season of football, dating back to 1896. The Wildcats’ all-time record at Maxwell Field is 331-79-11. This year also marked Linfield’s 20th unbeaten, untied regular season, the first of which came in 1900.

Since the start of the 2009 season, Linfield has an overall football record of 118-17, including 17 wins in the NCAA playoffs. It has won the Northwest Conference title and qualified for the postseason 11 of the past 12 years.

“Linfield student-athletes have a long history of high performance, on the athletic fields and in the classroom,” said Davis. “This broadcast agreement offers sports fans across KOIN’s service area a chance to see some of that high performance for themselves. We look forward to it.”