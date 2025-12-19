Sheridan issues boil water notice

Council declares emergency

The city of Sheridan issued a boil water notice around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, noting a loss of water pressure in the distribution system. The boil water notice will be in effect until rescinded.

In a press release, city officials noted “potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the water supply. If these bacteria are present, they could make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.”

The affected area includes all water service connections in Sheridan. As a precaution, this boil water notice is in effect until water samples are confirmed safe through testing. Water users will be informed when the test results show there is no bacteria.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for a full one minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water for, drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and cleaning food contact surfaces and containers.

The city of Sheridan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, Dec. 18, in preparation for expected flooding and high-water levels on the South Yamhill River.

The declaration will be in effect for 18 days, until the Jan. 5 city council meeting. At that time the council can decide to extend of end the state of emergency.

The declaration grants the city authority to take necessary actions and issue orders to protect the public, property and to efficiently conduct activities that minimize or mitigate the effect of the emergency.

General guidelines on ways to reduce the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791, the Oregon Health Authority Drinking water Services at 971-673-0405, or email infodrinkingwater@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Sign up for Yamhill Count Alerts to keep informed at https://member.everbridge.net/892807736727638/new