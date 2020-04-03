Sports briefs

Go the (Social) Distance race set for April 11

A former McMinnville High School cross country and track athlete is arranging an event in which people can run and walk together, yet separately.

The “Go the (Social) Distance” event on April 11 urges participants to sign up on the internet, run or walk on their own -- or at least six feet from others -- then report their times and post finish photos for the whole group.

“I want to make it really inclusive, and celebrate the fact we can still go out and run,” said Ally Legard, who was coached by Vic Downs at Mac High. She now runs for Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

“Go the (Social) Distance” participants can sign up for free, she said. A black T-shirt with the race logo sells for $20.

Proceeds will go to the YCAP food bank, Legard said.

Since there will be no official timing, the one mile or five kilometer race will not end with a list of top finishers. But Legard said she hopes participants will be happy to know they are part of a group effort and feel good about getting some exercise.

“Everyone will be a winner,” she said.

Legard said she and other college athletes have been disappointed to witness their sports seasons end abruptly because of efforts to contain the coronavirus. They and other runners also are unable to compete in community events that have been canceled.

Many are continuing to train on their own, she said, but they would like to be able to take part in an event with other runners.

“I’m hoping my teammates from Gonzaga and from Mac High will take part,” she said.

Runners and walkers from anywhere can register for the McMinnville-based event at the website, https://go-the-social-distance.myshopify.com/ .

Or they can find out more from the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/260059891694905/

Officiating courses available for free

INDIANAPOLIS – Current high school sports officials, as well as those interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses for free on the NFHS Learning Center through July 1.

Since many are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the NFHS has decided to make available its 11 sports officiating courses on the Learning Center at www.NFHSLearn.com .

“Everyone is looking for positive things to do at home during this difficult period of time, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for officials to take courses on the Learning Center to brush up on their skills,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “As a means of encouraging more people to take advantage of this time at home, the NFHS is offering officiating courses for free until July 1.

“In addition to current officials, those interested in pursuing officiating can access these courses. We know that a number of high school seniors will be unable to participate in spring sports this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Officiating could provide an opportunity for high school seniors to stay involved in sports and taking some of these courses during this down time for free could help to determine their interest level.“

After taking any of these courses, individuals interested in becoming officials could access the website at www.HighSchoolOfficials.com for more information.

Officiating courses available on the Learning Center include the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course titled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball, and all are available free of charge through July 1.

The Learning Center was founded as the online Coach Education Program in 2007 with two courses – “Fundamentals of Coaching” and “First Aid, Health and Safety” – and now has more than 70 online choices. Earlier this year, the NFHS surpassed 10 million courses taken by coaches, officials, administrators, students, parents, performing arts educators and others.

“We all are trying to find the best ways possible to deal with this unprecedented crisis facing our country,” Niehoff said. “We are pleased to be able to make the Learning Center available to more people interested in officiating.”