Sports briefs

Mac JBO holds tryouts

It’s Baseball Season and McMinnville Junior Baseball Organization (MJBO) is conducting tryouts for the upcoming 2020 Baseball season.

Minors (Grades 2 - 4)

Saturday and Sunday, Feb 22nd and Feb 23rd, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ McMinnville High School Wortman Stadium Field House

Juniors (Grades 5 - 6)

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 24th and 25th, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ McMinnville High School Wortman Stadium Field House

Seniors (Grades 7 - 8)

Monday and Tuesday, Feb 24th and 25th, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ McMinnville High School Varsity Baseball Field

Trying out is free to all applicants.

All applicants will need to register on the MJBO website: www.macjbo.com and complete the registration form. The form does indicate payment. However, there is no cost associated to tryout.

See Ya Later hosts Spring Break basketball camp

The See Ya Later Foundation is set to host a Spring Break basketball camp March 27 and 28 at Linfield College’s Ted Wilson Gymnasium. Camp will be offered to 1st – 8th graders and is limited to 200 kids.

Camp will be divided into two sessions; Grades 1st – 4th from 9am – noon and Grades 5th – 8th from 1pm – 5pm.

The event will help kids learn basketball fundamentals, team strategies, agility and physical conditioning, ball-handling skills, increase performance through practice drills and gain encouragement in a positive and fun atmosphere.

Special guest: Jon “Superhandles” Hildebrandt will demonstrate and teach ball-handling skills.

Registration Fee is $30, although there are scholarships available.

For more information call Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or email info@seeyalater.org .