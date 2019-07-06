Sports briefs

SNACK summer programs set

The McMinnville SNACK Program plans both soccer and food education activities this summer.

SNACK will set up at the McMinnville Farmers Markey June 20 through August 29 from 12-6 p.m. Children are encouraged to play active games and learn about the origins of their local food. Sprouts Kids Club also partners with SNACK to host additional activities from 3-5 p.m.

From June 17 through August 19 at 5:30-7 p.m., SNACK invites kids to play soccer at Joe Dancer Park. Children ages six to 18 are welcome to join the free activity.

No registration is required for either event.

For more information, contact Shelby Sweet at 503-434-8278.

See Ya Later holds soccer camp

The See Ya Later Foundation is holding their 8th annual two-day soccer camp, taking place Friday and Saturday July 19 and 20 at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville for kids going into grades first through sixth in the fall. First and second grade, 9 a.m. to noon, and third through sixth grade 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only 125 spots are available.

The Camp is sponsored by COUNTRY Financial and will include valuable fundamental and skill development, along with motivational talks and many hours of encouraging kids in a positive, safe and fun atmosphere.

With help from the Changing Lives Through Sport Adidas Award, campers will receive an Adidas soccer jersey.

Registration is required at www.SeeYaLater.org . Fee for camp is $30. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730.

Junior rodeo coming to McMinnville

For the first time in Oregon rodeo history, the Junior Roughstock World Finals Tour will stop in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Fair sponsored the event in partnership with the Pro-West Rodeo Association, bringing a National Tour event to the Beaver State July 31 and August 1-2.

Local competitors are encouraged to register for the 24 slots available in the junior contest. The event features both bareback and saddlebronc competitions. Eight kids will ride on each rodeo day.

National rodeo athletes will also compete at the McMinnville rodeo, as the 24 contestants vie for four Regional qualifying spots. The top-two finishers in each division advance to Regionals.

Sponsors are needed for the rodeo; roughly $5,000 in fundraising is still required. If interested, contact Kim Cooper at 503-515-4385.