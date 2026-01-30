McMinnville planning to top off tax rate

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
CubFan
Part 1
READ THAT AGAIN, AND LET IT SINK IN:
Garvin states: “Much like property tax was always intended to be returned to the permanent rate, the service charge wasn’t promoted as temporary when it was approved in 2022”
GARVIN is caught in a LIE here. He states the property tax was always intended to be returned to the permanent rate. When the public was being asked to vote for the fire department, GARVIN himself tried to convince voters to vote in favor of the fire department by telling us that voters would have the option of whether OR NOT to reinstate the $1.50. And if voters agreed to accept the $1.50, then voters would have a say in how that money would be allocated.
The city did send out two faulty surveys to citizens about the tax rate. The News-Register conducted their own survey, which gathered 907 responses, of which 54% chose the option “return the savings to taxpayers”. The results of this survey were shared with the city council, but the city council apparently ignored the results and proceeded to apply the tax anyway. And now it’s obvious why the city ignored the News-Register survey… it’s because the city fully intended all along to raise the tax rate back to $5.02 IN ADDITION to the new fire department rate of $2/M.
CubFan
Part 2
Regarding the city user fee. Garvin states “the service charge wasn’t promoted as temporary when it was approved in 2022”. But Morris has a more accurate view of it when she expresses “concern that the charge was originally implied as temporary” Citizens were led to believe this user fee was to relieve a severe budget shortfall. There was NO communication to citizens about the plan for this service charge, but it was certainly intimated to be a one-time fix. And here we are, 4 years later STILL PAYING this fee.
Yes, the city needs to decide how to reduce their budget, JUST LIKE ALL CIOTIZENS have to do. Tighten your belt. Cut waste. Probably even reduce staff. The answer is NOT to keep dipping into taxpayer pockets.
And now, the city also plans to bring forth a reduced bond for the pool. The school district will be asking for a new bond in 2027. Think about that when you vote!
Garvin is a trickster, and SHOULD NOT be considered for the position of fulltime city manager.