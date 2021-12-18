Special session a landmark in meaningful achievement

House Speaker Tina Kotek, a leading Democratic candidate for governor in next fall’s general election, called several months ago for the convening of the special Oregon legislative session finally held Monday. Her primary focus was preventing tenants with pending applications for pandemic-related rental assistance from being evicted in the meantime for non-payment.

Two other leading gubernatorial candidates — Republican contender Christine Drazan of Canby, the House minority leader, and Independent contender Betsy Johnson of Scappoose, a maverick Democratic senator — adamantly opposed the idea. They were joined by so many other naysayers speculation had minority Republicans potentially staging yet another in a series of quorum-denying, action-stalling walkouts.

With legislative, congressional and gubernatorial elections all looming in a chaotic political climate — one made even more so due to decennial state and federal redistricting — the stage seemed set for a session long on polarized posturing and short on concrete results addressing demonstrated needs. Even ever-optimistic Senate President Peter Courtney seemed to sense disaster in the offing, citing lack of any clear plan or agreement for expeditiously taking care of the state’s pressing business.

But lo and behold, Oregon’s warring legislative, executive and special interest factions came together, against all odds, to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Within a matter of hours Monday, the House and Senate sent four high-priority aid bills to outgoing Gov. Kate Brown with lopsided bipartisan mandates.

Enacted were:

SB891, 37-18 House and 22-6 Senate: Extending moratorium on non-payment eviction of renters with pending relief applications.

SB892, 55-0 House and 28-0 Senate: Establishing forgivable loan program for farmers suffering documented fire, drought and other natural disaster losses.

SB893, 55-0 House and 28-0 Senate: Expanding illegal marijuana trafficking inderdiction to include humanitarian aid for workers forced into unlawful growing and distribution by drug cartels.

SB 5561, 52-3 House and 26-2 Senate: Appropriating $215 million for pandemic-ravaged renters, $100 million for fire- and drought-ravaged farmers, $25 million for an illegal marijuana trafficking interdiction, $14 million for affordable housing programs in selected cities, $18 million for Afghan refugee resettlement, $5 million for modular housing development and $2 million for East Metro gang interdiction.

Yes, plenty of rhetoric was exchanged over what led to these critical needs heretofore going either wholly or inadequately addressed. Republicans blamed Democratic foot-dragging, inattention and incompetence; Democrats blamed unforeseen circumstances, newly emerging information and an ever-evolving landscape.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dallas Heard, now chairing the Oregon GOP despite having inherited Mike Nearman’s former mantle as the Legislature’s biggest embarrassment, made an ass of himself with a series of anti-masking antics.

Courtney finally had to have Heard escorted from the chamber by the sergeant-at-arms. How the party tolerates him as its titular head is a question for the ages — and the voters, particularly in his hometown of Roseburg.

It was, however, heartening to see the vast majority of our elected lawmakers come together to help Oregonians in need, especially so expeditiously in such rancorous times.

Here’s hoping some semblance of the same spirit manifests itself in next year’s regular session. After all, we elect these people for one and only one reason — to take care of the state’s business as fairly and forthrightly as possible on behalf of their constituents.