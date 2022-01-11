Spartans bounce Dragons, 60-30; take on No.2 Riverside

The undefeated Sheridan boys’ basketball team kept its unblemished mark intact with a 60-30 defeat of The Delphian School Saturday on the Spartans home court. Last week they downed Scio 60-49.

Sheridan, 15th ranked by the OSAA, will face number-two-ranked Western Christian Tuesday in a 5:30 p.m. tip at the Pioneers home court.

The Spartan girls’ team topped Scio last week, 43-25. They, too, will take on Western Christian Tuesday, directly after the boys’ game.

Willamina’s boys’ squad returned to the win column Friday night with a 64-46 victory over Amity. The Bulldog girls’ team also took the win over the Amity squad, 57-33.

Willamina hosts Santiam Christian Tuesday with the the girls’ contest opening play at 6 p.m.. The boys will follow.

Amity will take on Scio on the Warriors’ home court with the girls contest beginning at 6 p.m. The boys game will follow.

Dayton’s boys and girls squads each dropped games to Western Christian Friday night. The Pirates lost the boys game on their home court by a 62-52 margin. The girls lost 52-46,

The two Dayton squads open league play Tuesday against Blanchet Catholic. The girls open the night with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

Yamhill-Carlton’s girls’ team had its three-game win skein snapped by 4A Banks on Friday, 52-31. The boys were bounced by the Braves, 89-44. Monday the Tiger teams play at Willamina and Tuesday they’ll host Riverside. Monday play begins with the girls’ contest at 6 p.m. On Tuesday play begins at 5:30 p.m.