Gibson nets 2nd team all-conference; Spartans garner six awards overall

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo## Sheridan senior forward Randy Gibson dribbles the ball into the frontcourt during the Spartans’ non-conference contest against Lowell last December. Gibson recently earned second team, all-Tri-River Conference honors.

For the boys, Sheridan senior forward Randy Gibson earned second team accolades after becoming a forceful presence in the paint during his final season. The 6’3” athlete was difficult to guard on the low block, using his length, quickness and power to get to the rim. He also led the Spartans in rebounding for the second straight season.

The Spartan boys also netted a pair of third team selection: senior shooting guard Gavin Anderson and junior point guard Nik Wittrock. They led the Sheridan backcourt with a combination of outside shooting, drives to the hoop and unselfish passing.

Anderson routinely paced the team in three-point makes, using a quick trigger to launch from anywhere around the arc.

Wittrock grew tremendously during his junior campaign. As the team’s primary ball handler, he expertly orchestrated the offense. He balanced his willingness to pass with timely attacks into the teeth of the defense.

Senior wing James Hass garnered an honorable mention.

On the girls side, junior forward Natalie Nielsen and junior guard Haley Ayala were both selected as honorable mentions. Ayala led the team in scoring and assists, while Nielsen was a versatile weapon in the frontcourt and on the perimeter.