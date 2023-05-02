Sonja Rochelle Ault 1938 - 2026

Sonja Rochelle Ault, attended by her family, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2026. She was born December 3, 1938, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Roy and Grace Erickson. During her childhood, the family lived in several big mill towns in the Pacific Northwest, where her father worked as a saw-filer, before settling in McMinnville, Oregon, where she attended junior and high school.

Sonja went to Linfield College for a year and met Garry Ault, from Willamina, while rehearsing for a play there. They married in 1959, and moved to the Navy base in San Diego, where he was newly stationed. She loved living there, and especially later in San Francisco, making friends from all over the country. After one tour of duty, the couple returned home with their first daughter to raise their family, two more girls, but later divorced.

She juggled single parenthood before it was more common, with drives to Monmouth and Salem in pursuit of a teaching degree in Early Childhood Development, and several jobs in Newberg. After launching her daughters into the world, Sonja later lived and worked in Portland in that field for several years. Throughout her life she volunteered and worked at programs for children – nanny, day care, reading tutors, teaching assistant--but doing that with her grandkids was best of all.

Sonja loved animals, reading, coffee, dark beer, seafood, kayaking, jazz and Country music, and travel. She spent several wonderful years in retirement sharing these activities with Larry, a kindred spirit, and his two little dachshunds.

Sonja’s last few years were well-lived at Marjorie House in McMinnville. She announced her arrival as royalty, let her spicy inner comedian out, and became their “Queenie." We are forever grateful to all of you--her extended family who cared for and laughed with her over the years.

Sonja was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene, Jay, and Sidney Erickson; and is survived by daughters, Susan Ault, Kimberly Ault, and Debra Williams (Andrew); and her grandchildren, Devon and Tia.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marjorie House or Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society c/o Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com