SNAP benefits added in December

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December.

The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.

Emergency allotments will be available on Dec. 11 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments Dec. 30 or Jan. 4.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits may be addressed by calling 1-800-699-9075.

If you are a SNAP household and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. Changes should be reported, in one of four ways: online at: ONE.Oregon.gov; by mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309; by fax at: 503-378-5628; by phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711.