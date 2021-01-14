By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • January 14, 2021 Tweet

Seven more COVID deaths announced by county

Yamhill County has announced seven new deaths from COVID-19 this week, as deaths surged statewide, going from 73 in the final week of December to 177 last week. However, reports are often delayed by several days, and sometimes weeks, as authorities work to confirm them.

Yamhill County reported 29 new infections and two new deaths Thursday, raising its totals to date to 3,096 cases and 45 deaths.

The state has announced that, beginning Jan. 23, it will open vaccine eligibility to everyone over age 65. However, it’s not yet clear how — or when — people will be able to actually obtain shots.

County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin said much depends on the state. “Our plans are directly contingent on having enough vaccine from” the Oregon Health Authority, she told the News-Register.

“If we have enough vaccine, we will have multiple ways people are able to access the vaccine, including Pubic Health PODs and through healthcare providers,” she said. “Current needs far outweigh the supply of vaccine coming to Yamhill County from OHA. We hope that changes in the near future.”

Manfrin is not alone in her frustration. County Commissioner Casey Kulla said he’d learned this week than many other health departments across the state are expressing similar concerns.

Kulla said in the weekly board of commissioners meeting Thursday that, during a state discussion on vaccine distribution, “It was hard to hear there will only be 50,000 doses per week.” For the entire state, he said, “That’s pretty slow.”

Manfrin said the county has convened an advisory panel to review its own vaccination efforts.

She said it includes “members from the Public Health Board of Health, key stakeholders, and individuals from community-based organizations within Yamhill County.” She said it will focus on several goals, including taking diverse needs into account, ensuring distribution is efficient and effective, and trying to make sure everyone in the county has access.

Statewide, 110,411 people had been fully vaccinated as of Jan. 13, and 9,568 people had received a first dose. In Yamhill County, 2,214 people had received at least one dose, as of Jan. 13.

Deaths reported in the county this week include:

n A 92-year-old woman with underlying conditions who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 17 at her residence.

n A 63-year-old woman who tested positive Dec. 20 and died Dec. 23 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

n An 88-year-old woman who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Dec. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

n An 87-year-old man with underlying conditions who tested positive Dec. 18 and died Jan. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

n A 75-year-old woman with underlying conditions who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

The state’s weekly report also showed several new outbreaks at care facilities in Yamhill County. Maple House Memory Care has had 26 cases and one death since Dec. 23, the Sheridan Care Center 10 cases since Dec. 28 and Pacifica Senior Living nine cases since Jan. 2.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at several others. At Parkland Village, an outbreak that started Nov. 17 has resulted in 23 cases and one death. Marquis has experienced five cases since Nov. 17, Chehalem Health and Rehab eight cases since Nov. 19 and Friendsview 12 cases since Nov. 27.

Marjorie House Memory Center in McMinnville, which had an outbreak that began on Nov. 10 that caused 46 cases and 13 deaths, has been moved to the resolved category.