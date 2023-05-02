Seatbelt enforcement across county, state

The News-Register staff

Local and state law enforcement agencies are taking extra notice if you’re wearing your seat belt until Sunday. Feb. 8.

Agencies throughout Oregon are using federally funded enforcement hours to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety standards for children under age two.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages 1 to 12, the Yamhill County Sheriff Office reported. In 2023, 1,972 children under 12 were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, 11% were reported not using a child restraint system.

It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged 1 to 4. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4 to 8 year olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone, according to the sheriff’s media release.