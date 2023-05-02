Ruth Rogers 1927-2026

Ruth Rogers, longtime Dundee resident, devoted registered nurse, Master Gardener, mother, grandmother and treasured friend, passed away on August 23, 2026, in Dundee, Oregon, at the age of 99.

Born January 25, 1927, in Oakland, California, Ruth pursued nursing during World War II with the intention of serving her country. She became a Registered Nurse as the war was ending and went on to dedicate much of her life to caring for others.

Ruth spent many years working in hospitals and physicians' private practices in Southern California. In 1991, she returned to the Pacific Northwest, where her sisters lived, and continued nursing in the McMinnville area until retiring at the remarkable age of 72.

Ruth had an extraordinary work ethic and led by example, instilling in her children the importance of hard work, responsibility, independence and determination.

Retirement did little to slow her down. Ruth became a Master Gardener and was named a 2011 Diamond Pioneer by Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences. She was also active in the Dundee Women's Club, serving as Secretary and Treasurer and remaining involved well into her 90s. Ruth treasured her friendships and continued enjoying outings and evenings with friends until just weeks before her passing.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome S. Rogers, and sister, Alice Huiard. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Hanson (Wayne) and Carol Hanson; children, Linda Sasser, Debbie Ray (Richard), Alan Drew Sasser (Vicky), and Kevin Sasser (Ann); 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth's strength, independence, work ethic and commitment to living a full and active life leave a lasting legacy across five generations.

Celebration of Life held at “By His Grace Fellowship” 1110 Hwy 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115 on September 19th, 2026, from 1 to 4pm.