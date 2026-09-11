National electoral fireworks not playing out much locally

This year’s midterm general election stands to go down as one of the more momentous exercises in participatory democracy in our nation’s 250-year history. Control of both chambers of the Congress appears to be in realistic play.

But come election day, you won’t see much sign of that here in Yamhill County. Local balloting seems largely destined, to borrow the famous concluding line from T.S. Elliot’s epic poem, “The Hollow Men,” to end “not with a bang but a whimper.”

There are, to be fair, a few hotly contested tiffs in the offing — a governor’s race on the state level, clerk’s race at the county level and at least two races at the city level, for the mayorship in Newberg and Ward 3 council seat in McMinnville.

The governor’s race features a rerun of a three-way 2022 contest, won by Democrat Tina Kotek over Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat-turned-independent Betsy Roberts. But this time around, there won’t be anyone of Roberts’ formidable stature siphoning off votes and Kotek has a four-year track record to defend.

Keri Hinton is facing a serious challenge from Cindy Johnson in the clerk’s race, Bill Rosacker from Elise Yarnell Hollamon in the Newberg mayor’s race and Carson Benner from Katie Russ and Richard Smith Savage in the McMinnville council race. Otherwise, it’s mostly crickets, up and down the ballot.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, and state Reps. Anna Scharf in District 23 and Lucetta Elmer in District 24, all have to be considered heavily odds-on for reelection, to say the least. And state Senate District 12 isn’t up this year.

On the judicial front, incumbents are running unopposed for one seat on the Oregon Supreme Court and four on the Oregon Court of Appeals. Nothing to see there.

While two county commissioner seats were up this year, both races were decided in the primary. Though McMinnville will be electing councilors from Wards 1 and 2 in addition to Ward 3, Planning Commissioner Abigail is unopposed in Ward 1 and Councilor Zack Geary has the field to himself in Ward 2.

Newberg has contested races in Districts 2 and 4. However, incumbent Derek Carmon drew no opposition in District 6.

Though Amity has a trio of at-large seats open, two will have to be decided by write-ins, as incumbent Alice Thompson was the lone filer. Dayton has a contested mayor’s race, but will also have to fill a council seat via write-ins, as only two candidates surfaced for three at-large positions.

None of the incumbents filed for the mayorship or three open council seats in Carlton. Nonetheless, the city managed to draw two contenders for mayor and four for council, keeping things competitive. In contrast, there are no contested mayor or councilor races this year in Lafayette, Yamhill or Dundee. Not one.

Up West Valley way, Councilor Lucy Hebert is challenging Mayor Cale George in Sheridan, but three council seats are going uncontested. In neighboring Willamina, four candidates are vying for three at-large council posts.

We commend the candidates who stepped up, whether they drew opposition or not. As we move ever deeper into our nation’s third century, we fervently wish more of their fellow citizens would find it in themselves to take the plunge as well.

Public service is the foundation in any form of freely elected representative government. But it takes large doses of courage and commitment to actually come forward.

Representing the public on an elective body can be tedious, time-consuming and contentious.

No matter where you come down on the issues of the day, you can expect sniping on public forums, much of it unfounded, unfair or unduly virulent and personal. Those who wouldn’t or couldn’t do the job themselves feel perfectly free to let fly with the fault-finding, it seems.

At the local level, where the rewards are severely limited, elected office tends to wear down even the best among us over the course of a term or two. So we need to be constantly on the lookout for willing replacements.

We treasure the races looking competitive in these parts. We just wish there were a lot more of them. Our way of government may very well depend on it.