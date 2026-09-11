September 11, 2026 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: We're all counting promises and fears of AI

As AI predicts human advancements in science and medicine that were beyond imagination a few years ago, we confront fears of indirect and ultimately direct AI threats to humanity.

Anthropic AI researcher Jacob Coxon quit his job this week with an apocalyptic flourish to his resignation statement, as reported by the Financial Times and others:

“No other human activity poses this level of danger … The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Coxon didn’t try to identify the specific route to human catastrophe. Others have contemplated biological weapons of mass destruction created by humans, and even AI development of independent powers to threaten human survival in defending its own autonomy.

Remember HAL 9000, the fictional character in “2001: A Space Odyssey?” The name stood for Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Setting aside those cataclysmic threats for now, Oregon’s two gubernatorial candidates this week separately supported a statewide moratorium on data centers that are AI’s lifeblood. Their focus includes real-world consequences of massive data center power demands, localized water constraints, and various environmental, economic and citizen-control concerns.

Back to the world of technological disasters:

A California research firm, Calif, uses innovative AI capabilities to study development of security threats — not for sale but to help bolster cyberdefense.

Calif recently built an AI-generated tool that theoretically could assault millions of social media WeChat users. Automated, even unanswered, calls to smartphones would gain instant access to all data, accounts and confidential information on the instruments, replicating the process from call list to call list of its victims.

“Once inside an account,” a story this week reported, “the attacker could read and send messages, make calls, and impersonate the victim. Combined with additional software vulnerabilities, Calif said the access potentially could have been extended to compromise the phone itself.”

From my perspective, AI is a supreme, though yet imperfect research tool, with huge promises of helping us discover cures, solve problems, make better decisions and even create abundance.

Unfortunately, while spending hundreds of billions of dollars to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of Iran, we seem blissfully unaware of the extent of ordinary human malice. When AI run amok falls into the hands of criminals, extremists and other hostile actors, imagine the levels of fraud, deception, surveillance and physical harm we are putting at their fingertips.

I’ve seen “2001” multiple times and believe that a 21st century HAL 9000 is more plausible than ever. That scenario can be overcome by good humans, but it won’t matter if we simultaneously facilitate the performance of evil by the bad ones.

When asked for a reaction to that observation, AI (ChatGPT) responded:

“That is the danger: not rogue AI alone, but powerful AI amplifying human malice faster than safeguards can contain it.”

Editor’s note: At press time Thursday, Anthropic issued a 154-page report titled, “Detecting and countering misuse of AI: September 2026.” The report can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/MisuseofAI.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.