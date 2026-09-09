Police investigate death of 12-year-old in SW McMinnville

A 12-year-old child died at a southwest McMinnville residence early Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to McMinnville Police.

Officers were called out to a report of an unresponsive child about 6:30 or 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest Darci Drive. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but to no avail, police said.

McMinnville Police released a statement Wednesday saying the death is “an isolated incident.” There is no danger to the public, Capt. Scott Fessler said.

"McMinnville community safety is (our) primary goal," police said in its statement. "We understand this type of incident is far reaching in its effects within a community."

Mac PD Capt. Dan O'Loughlin told the News-Register it was "very tough day for so many."

Detectives with the Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team, composed of officers from multiple agencies, are conducting the initial investigation. Fessler said the team is called in when a case needs additional resources quickly and the McMinnville police will assume responsibility for the investigation.

Police did not release information about the child’s identity or gender or the circumstances of the death.

The child was not a current McMinnville School District student, Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua said, but the district is offering counseling for students and staff who need it.

“We recognize the death of a young person puts a dent in the community,” Ferrua said. “Our hearts are broken for the family, and we respect their wish for privacy.”

The superintendent encouraged parents to check in with young people who may be upset by the news. Such an event may revive feelings of grief that have not been addressed, she said.

Families can call their local schools for counseling support if they are struggling. “We hope the community can come together and support each other,” as well, she said.