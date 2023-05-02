Marjorie Owens 1934-2026

Marjorie Owens, 92, of Sheridan went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2026. For 23 years she was known as the lunch lady and later as the librarian at the Sheridan Public Schools.

Marjorie was born in Carlton, Oregon, on August 7, 1934. She married Floyd Owens on July 10, 1953, and they lived in Carlton and Sheridan.

She dedicated her life to volunteering and working with children. She was involved in many clubs, but FAME at the school was one of her favorite. She spent many years volunteering at the Yamhill County Historical Society and sharing her love and knowledge of Oregon history.

Survivors include her daughter, Patti Swift, and son-in-law, Tim. She is also survived by six grandkids, 17 great grandkids and 1 great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Owens, son, Ray Owens, daughter, Linda Randolph, son-in-law, Dave Randolph, and granddaughter, Jenny Owens.

Please help us celebrate Marjorie's life on Oct. 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. Buell Grange 5970 Mill Creek Rd., Sheridan. Casual Attire.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity