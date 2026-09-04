September 4, 2026 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Mail ballot controversy plays out on deadline

Writing “on deadline” can be risky business, particularly when a story depends on simultaneous court adjudication activity. Consider this week’s high-stakes tale of federal plans to assume regulation of America’s state-run election systems.

Thursday in Boston, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani heard arguments on whether to block new U.S. Postal Service mail-ballot requirements. It’s big news in Oregon and other states with all-mail election balloting.

Either way Judge Talwani acts, there will be an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, with enormous implications for in-process mail balloting. Oregon may need an emergency system of “voting centers” for pickup and return of printed ballots rejected for mail delivery.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

As I write this, USPS ballot restrictions are blocked from enforcement for the November election. That could change, and change back, by Friday. So, take out the popcorn, tune into the news, and review some snippets of history on the topic.

President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order prohibited counting ballots received after Election Day, including mailed ballots timely cast and postmarked. Trump later acknowledged Republican Party efforts to eliminate all mail-in balloting as a process susceptible to “massive fraud.”

After 15 months of court battles, key sections of that executive order were overturned 5-4 by the U.S. Supreme Court. In Oregon, mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election still could be received and counted through Nov. 10.

However, President Trump’s March 2026 executive order — “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal” — sparked the current USPS battle. That order required the Department of Homeland Security to create state-by-state lists of U.S. citizens age 18-plus for use by state election officials, and directed the USPS to establish a new system using state-supplied mail ballot participation lists.

Court action immediately pursued.

On June 25, Judge Talwani issued an injunction blocking the 2026 executive order. On Aug. 24, the Supreme Court “stayed” that injunction until the USPS could adopt final rules, which occurred on Aug. 26-27. On Aug. 28, Judge Talwani issued a new temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the new USPS rules.

Those rules: Every state would provide USPS with identifying data for voters receiving mailed ballots, using USPS-approved ballot envelopes with unique Intelligent Mail barcodes. USPS could refuse outbound ballot mailings not complying with requirements, but would not compare state-submitted data with the DHS citizenship lists supplied to states.

Imagine trying to implement those rules with complex mailed-ballot elections already in motion. One rumor is that Oregon may try sending ballots early to frustrate a possible buzzer-beating Supreme Court ruling.

On Tuesday, President Trump appealed Judge Talwani’s TRO to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, and a USPS statement announced: “Consistent with the temporary restraining order, verification procedures prior to acceptance (of mailed ballots) are not being performed.”

The plot thickened with the appearance of a USPS whistleblower alleging inadequate development and testing of the new ballot-verification systems. Nationwide, state election and other officials are shell-shocked by a dizzying realization that whoever controls the mail may control the ballot.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.