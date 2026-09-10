By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Planning Commission recommends larger sign limits ahead of election

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Comments

A New Generation

Knowing how much people hate these (Remember the Berschauer sign carpet bombing?), so caving because of the many phone calls to your office complaining about it, has to be the worst reasoning I've seen yet. Let your County Commissioners (including Kit Johnson) know NOT TO ALLOW 4 x 8 plywood sized signs. Being overrun by tacky signs may have led to Berschauer's defeat. (Or just make a note NOT to vote for those candidates.) The people don't want these giant signs littering the landscape.

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