Kenneth Dale Brown 1942 - 2026

My name is Jennifer, and I am the middle daughter of Kenneth Brown. After my dad passed away on June 3, 2026, I was told he did not want an obituary or a celebration of life. I understand why he wouldn’t have wanted a celebration of life, as I’m sure you all do, but I wasn’t sure about the obituary.

As our family’s genealogist, I believe an obituary is more than announcing someone’s passing. It gives future generations a glimpse of who we were, where we came from, and who we belonged to. Someday, his great-great-grandchildren may look for him, and I want them to find his story. No matter how others may have seen him, he was my father, and I am proud he was part of our family.

Kenneth was born December 26, 1942, at McMinnville Hospital (where some of the family like to say Walgreens) to Walter Lee Brown and Velma America Gaines. His family had deep roots in Oregon, with ancestors among the early pioneers who came across the Oregon Trail and settled in Yamhill and Linn counties. Some of those families still reside in the area and have century homes. One ancestor even served as a sheriff for a year in the 1800s.

He grew up in a large family and spent most of his life in Oregon. The siblings were very close throughout their lives. For a time during childhood, he lived in California. It was there, at nine years old, that Dad suffered a serious head injury that changed his life and required him to relearn how to walk and talk all over again. Despite this, he grew into a smart and capable man who was especially good with numbers, machinery, and working with his hands.

In 1963, Dad met my mom, Barbara Miller, and together they raised three daughters: me, Julie, and Janel, in McMinnville. When their marriage ended, he married Kim Hess in 1991, and in 1999 they made their home in Culver, Oregon.

Dad spent many years working in excavation and operating heavy equipment. He worked for many years for Russ Lewis and later, Don Watts. After retiring, he found a true passion in woodworking. He created beautiful furniture and other pieces, many of which became treasures for family.

Some of my favorite memories are much simpler: going to work with Dad, riding in the equipment, camping and garage-sale trips, listening to music on Saturday mornings, and watching Mom and Dad dance in the living room. It was then my turn for a dance on his feet while he swooped me across the room. I remember being his little tag‑along and how he would call me “son” or “Raymond.” He may not have had a son, but I always knew I had a special place beside him.