Bear activity causes campground closure

The campground is 25 miles west of McMinnville on the Nestucca River Corridor.

“The bears have been threatening to visitors, and they do not seem to be afraid of humans,” said Janet Satter, Tillamook Field Manager. “For everyone’s safety, the campground is closed for the time being.”

Satter added, “We are reaching out to visitors with impacted reservations, and we thank them for their flexibility and for respecting this temporary closure.”

The BLM has alternative camping options along the Nestucca River Corridor, at Dovre and Alder Glen campgrounds. Both sites require reservations.

BLM officials are working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to address the public safety risk and urge visitors to take extra precautions in bear country.

Officials say simple actions — like giving bears space, securing food and knowing what to do before you enter public lands — can protect visitors and bears.

BLM officials recommend that if you encounter a bear, stay calm, speak in a steady voice, back away slowly and do not make sudden movements.

Visitors should report bear encounters to BLM field offices as soon as it is safe to do so.