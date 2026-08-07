The Blue Angels return to Mac

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, pictured here during the 2023 Oregon International Air Show, will return to the skies over McMinnville next week.

Prepare for landing, as the Oregon International Air Show arrives in McMinnville Friday, Aug. 14, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

The McMinnville Airport will open its gates for aerophiles of all ages. Daily admission is $14 for kids and $39 for adults, with military members receiving a discount. Most of the early bird tickets have already been sold.

There will be multiple ground exhibits, such as the Navy Strike Force Group simulator, which allows young Mavericks to jump into the cockpit of an F-35 fighter jet or dive into an immersive team-based submarine simulation.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the show, exhibiting precision, power and patriotism in every formation. The Blue Angels were last in McMinnville in 2023 and will celebrate their 80th anniversary as a team.

The Blue Angels are one of the premier jet teams in the United States and the second-oldest operating military jet team in the world. They are scheduled to fly all three show days.

Also taking to the skies will be the Red Bull Skydivers, deemed the best in the world as they continue to push the boundaries of aerial acrobatics.

The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II Demo Team will demonstrate its top-notch stealth capabilities in the fifth-generation fighter jets.

Debuting at the air show is United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo Team. The team flies a unique aircraft that shares similarities to both helicopters and traditional prop-driven aircraft.

The show will also feature GhostWriter, which displays high-energy aerobatics and skywriting.

As the air show roars overhead, the roadway traffic builds up. Cruikshank Road, near the airport and Highway 18, will be closed over the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In past years, the intersection of Highway 18 and Lafayette Highway has backed up and created gridlock. Those traveling from Salem or Dayton may want to take different routes to avoid traffic.

For those attempting to cross Highway 18, bypass the busy highway intersections by driving through Dayton and take the overpass on 8th Street to Southeast Fletcher Road.

Likewise, Highway 18 can be accessed on the north side of Dayton.