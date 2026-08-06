No data centers on the books in Yamhill County

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Comments
Milbank
Great info and reporting. But I would like to take it one step further… The people that have been elected and appointed as our leaders have an obligation to protect our quality of life, our property values, and our natural resources. Anything other than a TOTAL BAN… is like inviting a Trojan horse into Yamhill County. Once a data center is allowed into our beautiful farming and vineyard community… It will be GAME OVER for Yamhill county.
Tyler C
This is good news. I'd like to see a moratorium on data centers and hyperscalers. Reporting from all over the nation is pretty clear that these a.i. data centers are terrible for the people who live near them or have to share water and electricity resources. It's one more reason to avoid using generative a.i. When you use a.i. instead of your own mind & expertise, it means a data center somewhere in America is destroying the value of someone's home, raising their electricity costs and using up all their water.
CubFan
How can citizens express their opinions to the "powers to be"? Letters to County Commissioners and City Councils? Are those the governing bodies that would vote to allow data centers?
NJINILNCCAOR
We must remain vigilant!
Data center projects are backed by some of the wealthiest people/companies in the world utilizing THE BEST, savviest and experienced development minds money can buy.
Our local leadership will always be at a disadvantage against such forces.
Otis
The east coast of the US recently experienced power outages/fluctuations for about 10 minutes....from Chicago to Boston. They traced the problems to Loudoun County, VA where more than 50 data centers are currently hogging massive amounts of power around the city of Ashburn. If our US grid can't even take the current demand, how can it handle any more data centers?