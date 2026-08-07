Second Street apartments appealed to City Council

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Comments
B
Why did we outsource counsel instead of relying on our own city attorney?
leo
20 is Plenty, not 72 at that busy intersection. Decrease the number please.
NoSuchThing
I find it pretty sad that so many people are upset with how people/organizations are trying to develop their property. If you don’t like what they are doing buy it from them and develop how you want to develop otherwise but out. The other disturbing part about this is how intrusive our own city government has become in private development! I think our Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves.