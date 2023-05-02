Mark Christopher McDaniel 1963 - 2026

Mark Christopher McDaniel, beloved cousin, nephew, friend, coworker, traveler, and lifelong adventurer, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Mark was born August 19, 1963, in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Byron and Shirley McDaniel of Yamhill. He was preceded in death by his father in 2017, and his mother in 2021.

Mark faced his diagnosis of glioblastoma with grace, courage, and acceptance. Never one to ask, “Why me?”, he remained focused on the people he loved, remaining selfless and concerned for others throughout his illness.

He played piano as a child and later earned a marching band scholarship to the University of Hawaii, playing his mother’s trumpet. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications. Semester at Sea ignited his lifelong love of travel and adventure.

After living in Hawaii for approximately seven years, Mark returned to Oregon and began his career in 1989 at the Reed College Library. During 37 years at Reed, he progressed from Stacks Supervisor to Circulation Operation Manager and became known by colleagues as “the face of the library.” He received the Reed Staff Excellence Award in 2001. His Reed family became cherished friends, surrounding him with love and support throughout his life and illness.

Travel remained one of Mark’s greatest passions. As an adult, he traveled extensively, often with his dear friend, Fran. Italy held a special place in his heart, especially Venice, where he often said he would live if he could live anywhere in the world. He delighted in Italian food, Aperol spritzes, limoncello, affogato, and fine Italian wine.

A devoted wine aficionado, Mark spent many weekends exploring Willamette Valley wineries near his beloved family home and hazelnut farm in Yamhill, Oregon. He loved good food, live music, reading, movies, and, most importantly, time with family and friends.

Mark had a wonderfully quirky sense of humor and a gift for finding joy in unexpected moments. He was positive, thoughtful, caring, generous, and deeply loved. Those who knew him shared the same sentiment: “We love Mark SO much!”

When asked what he thought the other side might be like, Mark fondly referenced George Burns in the movie “Oh, God!” He especially liked the idea of God with a cigar. We take comfort imagining Mark reunited with his beloved parents, grandparents, relatives, and friends. Knowing Mark, he has already set off on a grand adventure, finding the best places, people, food, and wine, eagerly waiting to show the rest of us his favorites someday.

Mark is survived by his aunts, Kathy McDaniel and Jan McDaniel; uncle, George Kurtz; cousins, Michael McDaniel, Susan McDaniel, Patti Thorn, Lynne Sanders, Debbie Perkinson, Terry Savage, Diane Brown, Jane Carlson LeFaive, and Chuck Carlson; special friends, Wendy Kuba and Sanford Kondo; and many dear friends whose lives were enriched by his kindness, humor, and friendship.

Mark’s life was defined by the love he shared, the adventures he embraced, and the countless lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Gifts in Mark’s memory may be made to Friends of Hopewell House, 6171 S.W. Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239, or PEO Chapter FH, 2337 N.W. Jefferson Way, McMinnville, OR 97128.