James Kenneth "Jim" Phillips 1956 - 2026

James Kenneth “Jim” Phillips

February 3, 1956 – July 31, 2026



James Kenneth “Jim” Phillips, 70, of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away July 31, 2026, in the community he loved and faithfully served throughout his life.



Jim was born February 3, 1956, in Glendale, California, to Kenneth and Wilma Phillips, who preceded him in death. His family later settled in Yamhill, where Jim graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1974. During high school, he was active in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and, during his senior year, met the love of his life, Cathy, while they were both working at the Carlton Truck Shop. Jim and Cathy were married on February 13, 1976, beginning a partnership that would span 50 years. Together they raised two sons, Mike (June) Phillips and Jon (Jaime) Phillips, and later welcomed two granddaughters, Hadley and Taylor, who brought Jim immense pride and joy.



On May 14, 1976, Jim began working for C F Laughlin Logging Co. In March 1998, he and Cathy purchased the company, continuing its long tradition of serving the region’s timber industry. Jim was known for his integrity, hard work, and commitment to those he worked alongside.



Family was always at the center of Jim’s life. He enjoyed camping, trail riding horses, and snowmobiling with family and friends. A snowmobile trip to Yellowstone with the Pendergrass family and weekends spent at Hoodoo and Paulina Lake created memories that will be treasured for generations.



During 1991 and 1992, Jim also served with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Posse alongside his father.



A lifelong believer in giving back, Jim devoted much of his life to volunteer service. He joined the Yamhill Fire Department in 1976, serving as a volunteer firefighter before later becoming a member of the Board of Directors, where he served until 2025. His dedication to the fire district spanned nearly five decades.



Jim was equally passionate about the Yamhill Community Club, Beulah Park, and Derby Days. He was always willing to lend a hand, organize projects, mentor others, and quietly work behind the scenes to make Yamhill a stronger community. His steady presence, humble leadership, and willingness to serve left a lasting impact on countless friends and neighbors.



Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy Phillips; sons, Mike (June) Phillips, and Jon (Jaime) Phillips; granddaughters, Hadley and Taylor; brothers, Rick Phillips, and Tim (Nancy) Phillips; sister, Linda (Nick) McCleskey; and many extended family members, friends, and fellow volunteers who will deeply miss him.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2026, at Beulah Park in Yamhill.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Yamhill Community Club or the Yamhill Fire Protection District Volunteer Association, organizations that were especially meaningful to him.



Jim’s greatest legacy is not measured by titles or accomplishments, but by the countless lives he touched through his kindness, generosity, and lifelong commitment to serving his family and his community. His example will continue to inspire all who knew him.