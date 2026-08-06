By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • August 6, 2026 Tweet

Tensions run high during Sheridan council meeting

Over the past several months, two residents on Sheridan Road have complained about excessive speeding and requested speed bumps be placed to slow down drivers. Engineers have responded that they cannot be added because the road is classified as a major collector but suggested other traffic mitigation measures.

During councilor reports, Hebert said she drove along Sheridan Road and did not see any work underway.

Sheridan Mayor Cale George responded, “We just had a conversation with the engineer last week about going out for bid.”

At the July 20 city council special session, councilors approved a scope of work for engineering and program management services for the Sheridan Road Maintenance project, which is on the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Program. It’s listed as one of five priorities in the multiyear, $6.84 million plan, which includes 18 projects and was adopted in the 2026-27 budget.

“This is a roadway maintenance and preservation project to address deteriorating pavement on Sheridan Road. Work is limited to pavement surface repairs and localized structural patching,” City Manager Preston Polasek wrote in a staff report. “The project does not include road widening, changes to roadway geometry, or improvements to curb ramps, sidewalks, or pedestrian facilities.”

Final design documents are scheduled to be approved by the end of the month, and the project is expected to be completed in October.

On Monday, Hebert persisted in demanding speed bumps.

“I don’t want to just sit here and keep hearing you say speed bumps,” George said.

“I represent the people,” she said.

“Well, so do I, Lucy,” he replied.

Council President Jim Buckles interposed, “We are all here for the people.”

Hebert then claimed that both she and residents sense “this attitude” from councilors in response to complaints.

“What this attitude is Lucy,” George responded, “is that we’re trying to do what’s best for the people of Sheridan. Just because somebody comes in and says they should do this does not mean that we should. You did not provide us with any proof or a reason to put in speed bumps. All you said was that ‘there were people who said we should.’”

He added, “Who should we listen to? We shouldn’t listen to the engineers, or traffic engineers, structural engineers?”

Hebert claimed the mayor “lied to the public,” who are frustrated that the speeding issues are not being solved in the manner they request. She said the council is not listening to her, but maybe they would if she submitted a petition.

“Lucy, I would listen to you if you made sense — none of what you’ve said has made any sense,” George said.



Hebert recalled a suggestion she made in February for the city to petition the state to allow the city to not count the prison population as residents, to qualify for a road grant.

At the time, Polasek advised against picking and choosing when to count FCI Sheridan, as it could harm the relationship with the city and jail and sow bad blood with other cities that could potentially lose out on state funding because of Sheridan.

On Monday, City Attorney Tyler Yeoman-Millette reminded Hebert that the representative from ODOT she invited to present the concept had no connections to such a program.

George said he also contacted an ODOT representative and learned that this was a dead-end road.

“So, what are we doing?” George asked. “Are we just talking to individuals that we like their answers, or are we going to listen to facts, opinions and people who do this for a living?”

She asked if he was satisfied with taking other people’s opinion over that of Sheridan Road residents.

“It depends, is what the people suggesting, even something we can do? Is it legal? Is it feasible?” he asked.

She noted Third Street, a residential road on the west side of the city, has speed pumps and claimed the same would be added to Sheridan Road.

Hebert again accused George of not listening to residents and simply being opposed to speed bumps. “That’s the message you’re giving out to the people,” she said.

George replied, “Because no one we’ve talked to has recommended to do speed bumps except for two (residents).”

Hebert said she is glad there is an upcoming election.

“Then people can vote for people who might actually listen to them instead of having their own agenda, especially when you brag about transparency,” she said.



After nearly five minutes of back-and-forth, Councilor Ian Houston called for a point of order.

Per Sheridan’s Council Rules, councilors are allowed three minutes each during comments. Hebert has previously used the time to ask pointed questions to staff, which should be done before meetings, instead of offering general reports.

Buckles said he agrees with George’s reasoning.

“We go to the experts who do it for a living, and they say (speed bumps) won’t work. And I think we have to listen to them versus people that don’t have the expertise to give us good information,” Buckles said. “I’m not saying we lie to them. I’m not saying we don’t like them. I’m just saying, as Cale said, ‘who do we listen to?’”

He added, “We listen to the experts and act accordingly once we get that information.”

Hebert described her position on council as one-against-five and accused the others of ignoring citizens’ suggestions at other times.

George reminded Hebert that she has been on the council longer than he has.

“Why didn’t you do anything sooner?” he asked.

Hebert then claimed that George earlier in the summer said there would be “significant repairs” to Sheridan Road. When asked for clarity on the comment, she realized someone else had made the comment.

“You said I was lying about it,” George said. “So, was I or not? Because if you’re going to be calling me a liar, you better be accurate … If you are going to call me a liar, I want to make sure of it, because that’s not something I appreciate, because I do not lie.”

Hebert responded, “I’m not saying you lied, but I’m saying it was said at council. Aren’t you the mayor, to make sure these things are addressed.”

Houston again addressed the fact that Hebert was in violation of the rules and procedures.

“I’m sick and tired of Councilor Hebert dominating our time for things that she could clearly email someone about, that she could follow up on her own,” Houston said. “And I’m really tired of it, and I would prefer for the council to take note that she’s continually in violation of our rules and procedure every single meeting.”

George noted he and Hebert were in positive communications until a few months ago and asked if he did something to offend her.

She interrupted to complain about the council meeting time being changed from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. earlier this year on a 5-1 vote. Hebert cast the lone nay vote, citing it would affect her work schedule as a realtor.

“That’s why? That’s why you’re not talking to your mayor about issues in the city because of the meeting time?” he asked.

Hebert described how she “works for a living,” and the mayor reminded her he has two kids under the age of four, is married and employed.

“I am here doing as much as I can to help the city,” he said. “I do not appreciate you talking to me like because ‘I’m lying, I’m not doing my job.’ I don’t appreciate it.”

Hebert said, “I don’t want your opinion.”

George immediately adjourned the meeting and rose from the dais.

The next regular council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.