By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Thinking for a change

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Comments

Loretta

I absolutely love this program if it is the way this article describes it! A program that is working, 10 out of 10 completing it is a great number. It would be very helpful to have follow up reporting of where the grads are in 6 months, a year, 18 months and 2 years. I pray for their continued success and for this man. I love what he is modeling for these folks.

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