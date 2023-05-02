Winifred Kaye McCracken 1960 - 2026

Winifred Kaye McCracken passed away peacefully on July 29, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Kaye McCracken born August 25, 1960, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Virginia and Ottman Burge. After graduating from Yamhill Carlton High School, Kaye spent her adult years working as a waitress and bartender.

She enjoyed rockhounding on the Oregon coast, picking wild mushrooms, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Kaye was known for her kind heart and deep love for her family. These qualities always had a way of making everyone around her feel special.

Kaye will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children, Jeremiah (Dallas), Raine (Emily), Henry (Jo), Summer (Nicholas), and Adam; and her beloved grandchildren, Lexi, Addi, Mia, Jackson, and Kylie. Her family was the greatest joy of her life, and the love she shared with each of them will continue to live on in their hearts. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories that will be carried with them always. Though she is no longer with us, her love will remain a part of her family forever.

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