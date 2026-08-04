Air quality in McMinnville reaches unhealthy level

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A combine threshes a field southwest of McMinnville Tuesday evening. The hills in the background are silhouetted by a thick patch of smoke from regional wildfires that covered the valley this week.

[UPDATE 8/5 4 p.m.]

An air quality alert caused by smoke from regional wildfires and a heat advisory remain in effect into Thursday.

In McMinnville, the ratio of gas pollutants in the air dipped slightly Wednesday afternoon before continuing to climb into a range that is unhealthy for all

The combination of smoke and heat led organizers of National Night Out events in Yamhill County to alter plans at the last minute. The McMinnville Farmers Market also announced it would be canceled this week.

Air quality levels between 100 and 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and unhealthy for all between 150 and 200. Measurements in McMinnville dipped from 147 to 141 midday Wednesday, but were recorded at 151 in the later afternoon.

“Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems,” according to the National Weather Service. “Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.”

NWS extended a heat advisory until Thursday night. The temperatures in McMinnville reached a high of 91 Tuesday, a few degrees cooler than what was forecast, and the expected high of 99 Wednesday was reduced to 91.

“Wildfire smoke continues west of the Cascades over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, which may limit high temperatures by approximately 1-3 degrees,” NWS stated. “However, temperatures will still be hot enough to bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses even if temperatures are dampened a few degrees from smoke.”

Without much wind expected, the air quality alert remains in effect until further notice, according to NWS.

To check air quality levels, visit www.airnow.gov.

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Around noon on Monday, the smell of smoke began drifting into the McMinnville area as fires continued to rage in Hood River, Wasco, Jefferson, Wheeler, Sherman and Harney counties and in Washington state.

The air quality monitoring station located at McMinnville High School noted that air quality was good throughout Monday morning. But between 11 a.m. and noon, the parts per million doubled from 17 to 32, and measurements in the 50s and 60s along Interstate 5 presented a sign of what was approaching.

At 51 parts per million, the air quality is considered moderate, but once over 100 it becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality in McMinnville entered the moderate stage later Monday. As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., the McMinnville system reported 67 parts per million, while measurements in the 100s were recorded in the Salem area.

The smoke will compound with excessive heat Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday evening, with expected highs of 95 and 99.

“Wildfire smoke is beginning to increase west of the Cascades over far northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, which may limit high temperatures by approximately 1-3 degrees,” the weather service stated. “However, temperatures will still be hot enough to bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses even if temperatures are dampened a few degrees from smoke.”

It’s also expected to be breezy into Wednesday, with gusts Monday night up to 28 mph and in the 20-22 mph range Tuesday.

To track air quality, visit aqi.oregon.gov.