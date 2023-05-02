Terry Alan Tindle 1934 - 2026

Terry Alan Tindle passed away peacefully on July 29, 2026, at the age of 92. Born March 9, 1934, Terry grew up in Portland, Oregon, and graduated from Grant High School, and later attended Oregon State University.

Terry proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958, stationed in Heidelberg, Germany.

In 1952, Terry's love of automobiles first brought him public recognition when he won the Oregon teenage car Road-E-O and represented the state in the national competition in Chicago. That passion for cars would shape the course of his life. In 1964, at just 30 years old, he became the youngest new car dealer in the state of Oregon, launching a career in the auto dealership business that he pursued for decades. He was also a lifelong collector of antique automobiles.

That same year, 1964, Terry and his wife, Cathy, moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they put down roots and raised their family. Terry was married to Catherine "Cathy" (Campbell) Tindle for 64 years.

Terry was involved in the Lions Club and United Way. He was a member of The Early Ford V8 Club for 52 years, where he shared his love of classic automobiles.

Terry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cathy; his children, Matthew Tindle and spouse, Rebecca Tindle, Stephen Tindle and spouse, Mia Tindle, and Stephanie Clarke and spouse, Andrew Clarke; his seven grandchildren, Perry Tindle, Kailey Winkler, Pierce Tindle, Campbell Clarke, Cooper Clarke, Drew Field, and Stephen Field; and his two great-grandchildren, Shepherd and Sadie Winkler. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Field.

Terry will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, an all around great guy who seemed to make friends wherever he went. A man who spent his life surrounded by the people, cars, and the roads he loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Stockpot Restaurant in Beaverton.