Paul Sloan Sr. 1937 - 2026

On Friday August 7, 2026, we lost one of the most amazing people in our lives. Paul Sloan Sr. passed peacefully with family at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He lived a full life and was loved by so many.

After completing his military service with the Army, Paul rode bulls and bareback horses with the Northwest Rodeo Association from 1962 through 1969. He went to work and retired from the Federal Highway Department as a Road Core Driller

Paul loved hunting, fishing, and was an amazing clam digger. Most of all, he loved his family.

Paul is survived by his son, Paul Jr. (Tobie); his life partner, Linda Hart; his sister, Jackie Bellwood; half-sisters, Annalee Hill and Norma Jean Brown; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Sloan; mother, Milly Hunter; wife, Patricia Sloan; and half-brother, Bucky Bronson.

Paul's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Legion Hall, Carlton, Oregon 97111.