Judith "Judy" Stead 1942 - 2026

Judith “Judy” Stead died August 11, 2026, at home in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by her family. She was 84.

Born January 6, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Clarence and Margaret Quick, Judy and her family moved to Gresham, Oregon, in 1955, where she met her husband of 67 years, Jack Stead, at Gresham High School. In 1969, they moved to McMinnville, where Jack worked at Cascade Steel Rolling Mills and Judy was a homemaker and volunteered at Memorial Elementary School where all her children attended. She also was very involved in her daughters’ Bluebird and Campfire Girls troops and volunteered at McMinnville Hospital.

After Jack’s retirement, they spent many winters in Arizona and traveled throughout the United States and abroad before moving back full-time to McMinnville to be near their family. Judy was a gifted gardener and an avid bird watcher. She also enjoyed attending afternoon movies and reading books.

She is survived by her husband, Jack of McMinnville; daughters, Cindy Lorenzen of McMinnville, and Beci Campisi of Portland; and her sister, Susan Akse of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Stead, and daughter, Elizabeth Stead.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville.

Donations can be made in Judy’s name to With Courage, P.O. Box 411, Carlton, Oregon 97111.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.