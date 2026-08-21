By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • August 21, 2026 Tweet

Former YCSO deputy files tort claim, says he was bitten by Mac K-9

A former Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputy filed a tort claim notice against the city of McMinnville in May alleging he was bitten in the arm by a McMinnville police canine.

Sgt. Travis High submitted the notice (required by state law prior to legal action against a public body) on May 14, stemming from a September 2025 joint response by the two agencies.

The claim alleges MPD Officer Jared Hansen failed to adequately control his K-9 Mako while officers were arresting a burglary suspect who had hidden in a crawlspace.

“The K-9 bit and clamped onto Sgt. High’s left upper arm/bicep and shoulder area two times, causing severe and permanent injury,” the claim filed by attorney Kirk Mylander states.

The bite caused “disfigurement” to High’s arm and shoulder and required surgical repair and therapy. The injury caused pain and loss of function, the claim states.

High also alleges Hansen and Mako were not properly trained and MPD created “fraudulent training records” to “conceal that Hansen and his K-9 had no business being out in public and interacting with other agencies.”

The notice states High intends to assert tort claims against the department for failure to train, negligent supervision and retention, failure to enforce training policies and standards, and liability for actions resulting from those decisions.

City Attorney David Ligtenberg told the News-Register he has no comment on the issue other than the city has not received any additional filings. The city has a policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Hansen’s wife, Mikayla Hansen, is also taking legal action against the city. She filed suit in Yamhill County Circuit Court in May, seeking over $500,000 for wrongful termination.

Mikayla Hansen alleges she was wrongly dismissed from her position as a part-time evidence specialist for MPD nine days before going on maternity leave.

Hansen is seeking damages of $22 per hour for 19-hour workweeks from when she was fired to the trial date, an additional $500,000 and attorney fees.

The $500,000 is for emotional injury and mental anguish that led to nightmares, depression, anxiety, mistrust of the intentions of others and an inability to form close relationships, she said in the suit.



Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Travis High is no longer employed by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. His tenure with the department ended in March, according to a county spokesperson.