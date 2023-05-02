Richard "Rich" Eugene Newberg 1937 - 2026

Richard "Rich" Eugene Newberg was born May 15, 1937, in Seattle, Washington, to Henry William Newberg and Anna Grace Calkins. He was the eighth of 20 known siblings, and was raised on the family dairy farm. He attended grade school in Woodinville, Washington, and junior high and high school in Bothel, Washington.

He joined the Navy in 1956 (4 years), serving as electrician on the Princeton. He married Joyce Oriana (58 yrs) in the same year.

He was a devoted and loving family man and extended that to nephews, Johnny, Mike, and Brian, plus other close family members. Rich retired as electrical foreman from Cascade Steel after 21 years of service. While he was there, he started a school for the benefit of the company and for his workers, which is still In operation. He has been retired for over 21 years but is still remembered there.

He had an infectious smile, would give the shirt off his back if needed, loved life and, especially, his family. He believed in God and tried to live his life as He would want him to. He was an artist and a humanitarian of life and people. He loved hunting, both animals and Morel mushrooms, with friends and family. Taking care of his bees and chickens made him feel alive and gave him a purpose.

On January 20, 2019, he married his last love, Sharon Jackson. Together they took free eggs to the Senior Center every Tuesday. He loved his life of giving and sharing.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Lydia, Tina, Richard, and Mark; he was stepfather to Judi Pratt; grandpa to Teea, Jackson, Nicolas, and Mia; step-grandpa to Larissa, Holli, and Coral; great-grandpa to Henry and Brooklyn, on the way; step-great-grandpa to Blaze, Indy, Ethan, Cayd, Amalia, Beckam, Remington, Cal, and Brody; brothers, Dale, Chuck, Harold, and Frank; and sisters, Betty, Judy, Janet, and Joyce.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence, Bill, Andrew (Bunk), and Jeff; and sisters, Verna, Annie, Jean, Lilly, Marie, and Marge.

He is buried in Sheridan, Oregon, at Green Crest Memorial Park: lot # 234, space #10.

I am sure he would welcome a visit from anyone.