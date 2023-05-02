Francis (Frank) Everett Schaffner 1961-2026

On August 25, 2026 "our" beloved brother, Frank went to be with the lord. Frank went to school in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High in 1979.

Upon graduation, he went on to serve in the Army. He will be remembered by many for his hard work, dedication, sense of humor, and being a brother and uncle who wore many hats.

He leaves behind his significant other (Sheila Schaffner). Frank passed peacefully in his home in Chemult, Oregon, where he had resided for several years.

Surviving siblings are, Pat Schaffner (Teresa), Julie Dodge/Schaffner (Ted Zylstra) Catherine Hooper/Schaffner (Garth), and Pam Maul (Dave Billingsley). He as well leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all had their special place in his heart. Proceeded in death are both parents and three brothers.

Per Frank's wishes, there will be no Celebration of Life.