Hope on Hill food bank loses freezer to fire

Hope on the Hill Food Bank, one of the largest in the area, lost a commercial freezer to an electrical fire Thursday, Sept. 3, and now is scrambling to keep its supplies cold.

The food bank, located next to the Nazarene Church on the Hill in the former Chemeketa Community College buildings, has several old home-size freezers. The commercial model that burned out had provided the bulk of storage for frozen meat.

Hope on the Hill is receiving a shipment of ground beef produced from a steer purchased at the Yamhill County Fair. Carla Schrock of the food bank said she has found places to temporarily store the meat.

She and other volunteers walked into the food bank building about noon Thursday and found it filled with smoke that “smelled electrical,” Schrock said. They called the fire department, which determined the source was a burned out electrical panel on the freezer.

The building was not damaged. “We’re grateful,” Schrock said.

Workers were able to clear out smoke and open the food program later Thursday, serving about 30 families. That brought the total number of families helped to 80 this week, she said.

The food bank must repair or replace the commercial freezer, she said. In fact, before the freezer burned out, organizers were raising money to replace the old home models with a second commercial one.

Commercial freezers of the type they need cost $4,000 or more, she said. She didn’t know how much repairs would cost or if the freezer was fixable.

Donations to the food bank in general or the freezer project can be made through the website, hopeonthehill.org. The program also has Amazon and Walmart wish lists on its website for food to supplement what it buys and receives from the Yamhill Community Action Program website.





